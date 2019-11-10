French ambassador visits Pattaya

France’s ambassador to Thailand called on Pattaya’s mayor to discuss the environment and the Eastern Economic Corridor.

H.E. Jacques Lapouge was welcomed to city hall Nov. 7 by Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and his four deputies.

The officials discussed relations between France and Thailand and exchanged opinions on city management and environmental policies and how France can support the EEC project and Pattaya’s continued development.

French visitors to Pattaya have seen a slight uptick from last year, with 5,652 registering in the city, up a few hundred from 2018’s total figure. (PCPR)