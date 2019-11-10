Father Ray solicits donations for education fund

The Father Ray Foundation is soliciting donations for an education-focused merit-making event in December.

Father Ray Vice President Rev. Peter Pattarapong Srivorakul announced the “Pha Pa for Education” fundraising drive Nov. 8 at the Redemptorist Technological College for People with Disabilities, asking people to send money to the foundation’s bank account.

“Pha Pa” is usually a Buddhist ceremony organized by temples in which believers donate robes and cash to renovate and maintain temple buildings.

The Father Ray Foundation has borrowed the term for its own fundraising, saying money sent will be used for educational programs to help the disabled find jobs that will support themselves and their families.

Those looking to donate can contribute to the school’s Krung Thai Bank account, number 227-0-441176.

The Father Ray Pha Pa ceremony will be held Dec. 7.