Thai government considers future use of Covid-19 passports

Bangkok – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the government will look into the future use of Covid-19 passports.

He has ordered the Foreign Ministry to conduct a study into the adoption of Covid-19 vaccine passports in preparation for future travel under the “new normal” that is currently being discussed in other countries.







The passport includes certification that its owner has been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease with registered and recognized Covid-19 vaccines.

The prime minister added that so far, no conclusion has been reached that would guarantee the Covid-19 vaccine passport system would be effective when implemented at the international level.

Countries such as United States, the United Kingdom as well as those in the European Union are reportedly among those considering a digital passport that would allow citizens to demonstrate they have been vaccinated against Covid-19. (NNT)











