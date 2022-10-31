Thailand sends navy ship to international fleet review in Japan

By Pattaya Mail
A ceremony was held at the Sattahip naval Base to bid farewell to the HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej and her crew who set sail for japan to participate in the Western Pacific Naval Symposium this month.

Thailand sent its newest frigate to this year’s international fleet review in Japan.

Adm. Adung Phaneim, commander of Royal Thai Fleet, dispatched the HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej commanded by Adm. Chokchai Ruengjaem from the Sattahip Naval Base Oct. 26 with 157 crewmen aboard



Japan is hosting the 18th Western Pacific Naval Symposium and the Thai ship will participate in the Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief which runs through Nov. 22 in addition to the fleet review on Nov. 6 in Sagami Bay, Kanagawa Province.

The review commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.



Adm. Choengchai Chomchoengpaet, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Navy, and his wife were invited to attend the fleet review with the admiral also attending the meetings Nov 5-10.

A Royal Thai Navy sailor bids farewell to his family before setting sail to participate in the Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief exercises in Sagami Bay, Kanagawa Province of Japan.


The graceful HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej frigate heads for the open seas on her way to participate in the 18th Western Pacific Naval Symposium in Japan.









