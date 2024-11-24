Wilde Times in Phuket! Kiwi Superstar Dominates Iconic Triathlon

PHUKET, Thailand – Paradise turned into an adrenaline-packed arena as New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde triumphed at the 30th Laguna Phuket Triathlon on Sunday, November 17, 2024. Making his debut at Southeast Asia’s oldest international triathlon, the Olympic silver medallist delivered a masterclass performance, claiming victory in spectacular fashion.

The women’s race saw Britain’s Kate Waugh retain her crown, while Thailand’s Thanadon Wisarutsin electrified the home crowd by clinching his second consecutive Thai national championship.







Over 1,000 athletes from 65 countries converged on Laguna Phuket to test their mettle against a challenging course that was as scenic as it was demanding. The triathlon featured a 1.8km swim, a gruelling 55km bike ride through Phuket’s verdant hills, and a scorching 12km run under the tropical sun.

Wilde crossed the finish line in a blistering 2:19:03, leaving compatriot Tayler Reid and Ukraine’s Rostyslav Pevtsov in second and third places. Reflecting on his win, Wilde shared his excitement, “The course was brutal, but the atmosphere and the views made it unforgettable. Competing here has been a dream come true!”

In the women’s division, Kate Waugh showcased her dominance with a winning time of 2:35:39, ahead of Switzerland’s Alanis Siffest and Britain’s Sian Rainsley. “Defending my title here feels incredible,” Waugh said. “Phuket has a magic that makes this race so special.”

Thai national champion Thanadon Wisarutsin, just 19 years old, thrilled local supporters by winning his category for the second year running. He clocked an impressive 2:56:56, solidifying his place as a rising star in Thai triathlon.





This year’s event celebrated 30 years of the Laguna Phuket Triathlon, a testament to its status as a premier global triathlon. Organisers expressed gratitude to sponsors and partners, including Thai Airways and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, for ensuring the event’s success.

Paul Wilson, Vice President of Laguna Phuket, captured the spirit of the milestone, “Three decades of this incredible event is a testament to its legacy. The athletes and energy were spectacular – we look forward to the next 30 years!”

