Pattaya orders closure of shooting range after residents complain of gunfire and safety concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, Kritsana Boonsawat, alongside officials from Banglamung District, Pattaya City Police, Chonburi Immigration Police, and members of the Pattaya City Council, conducted an inspection of a shooting range following complaints from local residents, November 22.

The investigation was carried out at the Guns Shooting and Battle range, located next to the Jomtien Park Villa 2 housing estate on Soi 17 Thepprasit Road, South Pattaya. Residents had expressed distress over the noise from gunfire and concerns about stray bullets, which had persisted for over four months.







During the site visit, residents presented video evidence of loud gunfire emanating from the shooting range, confirming their claims. Many residents reported feeling unsafe, with some even abandoning their homes out of fear of potential accidents. One homeowner revealed that the range was separated from their property by a metal sheet wall, which raised doubts about its safety standards.

Before the range’s construction, no public consultation was held, and residents were initially told it would be a BB gun practice range. However, it later opened as a live ammunition shooting range. When approached with concerns, the range allegedly dismissed residents, prompting them to escalate the issue to local authorities.







Upon inspection, the Guns Shooting and Battle range was found to have two firing zones for steel and paper targets, with bullet backstops made of concrete blocks and earth barriers. However, the operators failed to present a valid license to run the facility.

In response, Deputy Mayor Kritsana ordered the immediate suspension of shooting activities at the range until proper licenses are produced. He also tasked the relevant authorities to expedite a resolution and ensure community safety.

Residents expressed relief at the intervention and hope for a long-term solution to the issue.







































