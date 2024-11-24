Bunker Boys golfers have tough start, slow round, and strong finish last week

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Bunker Boys teed off their week at the Mountain Shadow Golf Course on Monday, November 18. Despite the course’s picturesque condition, shabby bunkers and strong winds presented tough challenges. Scoring was below par for most players, with only a few breaking into the mid-30s.







West Australian Steve Wilkes led the pack with 35 points, followed closely by Steve Downes with 34. Michael Brett edged out Peter Park on countback to secure third. Keith Smithson, playing through injury, claimed a near pin alongside Peter Park, Les Cobban, and Neil Griffin.

Results: Steve Wilkes (15) – 35 points. Steve Downes (7) – 34 points. Michael Brett (14) – 33 points. Peter Park (3) – 33 points. Near Pins: Keith Smithson, Peter Park, Les Cobban, Neil Griffin





On Wednesday, November 20, the Bunker Boys faced a painfully slow five-hour round at the busy Plutaluang Naval Golf Course. Despite the excellent course conditions, strong winds kept scores low.

Steve Downes once again topped the leaderboard with 34 points, while Dean Nelson and Rob Folland were tied on 33, with Nelson taking second on countback. Witt Mann secured fourth in another countback against Mike Milland. Near pins were claimed by Mann, Downes, Brendan Harnett, and Pat Ryan.

Results: Steve Downes (7) – 34 points. Dean Nelson (23) – 33 points. Rob Folland (15) – 33 points. Witt Mann (13) – 32 points. Near Pins: Witt Mann, Steve Downes, Brendan Harnett, Pat Ryan.







The week concluded on Friday, November 22, at Bangpakong Riverside, where the course was in impeccable condition. Known for its forgiving fairways, it lived up to its reputation for high scores despite tricky winds. Pat Ryan dominated with an impressive 42 points, earning a likely handicap cut.

Steve Wilkes secured second with 39 points, continuing his strong form, while Michael Brett took third with 38. Keith Norman, Steve Wilkes, and Sean Murphy claimed near pins. Notable moments included Sean Murphy’s exceptional 25 points on the back nine during his first game back and Dean Nelson’s eagle on the final hole of his tour.





Results: Pat Ryan (17) – 42 points. Steve Wilkes (15) – 39 points. Michael Brett (14) – 38 points. Near Pins: Keith Norman, Steve Wilkes, Sean Murphy

Looking Ahead: Next week’s schedule includes rounds at Plutaluang S&E, Treasure Hill, and Pleasant Valley. The Annual Club Championship kicks off on December 4 at Pattavia, followed by Greenwood on December 6. Participants are encouraged to register soon for this marquee event.









































