Amazing Thailand’s Amazing New Chapters featuring ‘Authentic Artisan’

By Pattaya Mail
Amazing Thailand’s Amazing New Chapters will all be featured in 26 letters, from A-Z, throughout the next 3 months.

Equally beautiful as our beaches and sceneries are our local handicrafts. Learn to make them as a way to know more about the local community as these heirloom items are also reflective of our traditional wisdom. They also make a memorable souvenir of your trip around Thailand.

Amazing Thailand’s Amazing New Chapters will all be featured in 26 letters, from A-Z.



Each represents the idea of a distinctive Thai journey one can enjoy throughout our country.

Please stay tuned for the new and amazing chapters that will be featured here throughout the next 3 months. (TAT)









