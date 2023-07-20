Pattaya to host 16th IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championships 2023

Pattaya, Thailand – The 16th IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championships, is set to be held from August 8 to 13, 2023, at the picturesque Mabprachan Reservoir in East Pattaya, Chonburi province. The championship aims to promote and advance the sport of dragon boat racing in Thailand, while also nurturing young talent for global competition.

At a press conference held on July 19, Pattaya Mayor, Poramet Ngamphichet, said, “With Pattaya City known as a Smart City with international tourism appeal, it is well-prepared to welcome the participants both on land and water. I invite the people of Pattaya and nearby regions to join as hosts. I believe that the championship will have a positive impact on the local economy through increased tourism.”







In recent years, Thailand has witnessed a surge in dragon boat racing enthusiasts, with over 1,000 participants engaging in various national and international competitions. The 16th IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championships will provide a grand platform for local athletes to showcase their skills and compete on the global stage.

Spectators can look forward to cheering on the Thai national dragon boat team as they strive for gold. The event will be live-streamed on the Thai Rowing Association’s official Facebook page via Facebook Live. Additionally, the championship’s opening ceremony will take place on August 7 at Jomtien Beach, commencing at 5 p.m.





















