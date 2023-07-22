Discover the Joy of Sports at Benjakitti Forest Park Bangkok – All Facilities Now FREE!

Great news, sports enthusiasts! Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has announced that all sports facilities at Benjakitti Forest Park are now open to the public for FREE!

You can now enjoy a wide range of sports, including badminton, basketball, pickleball, teqball, futsal, and table tennis – all at no cost!

But that’s not all – besides these fantastic sports amenities, the park also offers complimentary shower rooms, toilets, and changing rooms for your convenience.

Funded by the state budget, the city is committed to expanding these facilities even further, ensuring more sports and exercise opportunities for everyone.







Ready to join in on the fun? You have two options – simply walk in and play or reserve a spot in advance via https://xn--12cas8d9a1a5d5bza8a8f.com/ . The facilities are available for booking from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Benjakitti Forest Park, opened in 2004 as a tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, is spread across a vast 300-rai area, featuring wetlands, cycle paths, overhead walkways, and a bicycle trail.

Connected to Lumpini Park by a 1.3km-long elevated pedestrian walkway, Benjakitti Forest Park promises an incredible experience for nature and sports lovers alike!

Come and make the most of this urban oasis – immerse yourself in sports, nature, and community at Benjakitti Forest Park! (PRD)
































