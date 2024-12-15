Pattaya hosts World Jet Ski Championship Tournament at Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – The city of Pattaya proudly serves as the host for the WGP#1 Waterjet World Cup 2024, Thailand Grand Prix, held from December 11 to 15, at Jomtien Beach, Chonburi. This prestigious world-class event is the largest international Jet Ski tournament, featuring the grand finale for the World Cup, World Series, and Asia Championship titles of 2024, with the highest prize money on offer. More than 300 athletes from over 40 countries are competing for top honors in this thrilling competition.



Beyond the championship races, WGP#1 has aimed to establish a global Jet Ski exhibition to further enhance Thailand’s and Pattaya’s reputation. The city has evolved from being a “global jet ski competition hub” to becoming a “global jet ski trade center.” One of the major milestones of this initiative is the decision by Kawasaki Japan to launch its 2025 model in Pattaya. In addition, over 100 international dealers and two global Jet Ski brands are showcasing their products at the event, along with various international product vendors.







This marks a significant step towards Pattaya becoming the international stage for the unveiling of new Jet Ski products, attracting a larger number of foreign visitors and businesses. With a growing number of participants, the city expects to expand its annual attendance from 3,000 to 4,000-5,000 people in the coming years.







































