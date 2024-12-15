Thai Prime Minister among Forbes’ Most Powerful Women

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been ranked 29th on Forbes’ 2024 list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women, acknowledging her global influence. Forbes, a leading business and finance publication, also named her the third most influential woman in Asia. The recognition highlights her contributions as Thailand’s youngest female prime minister and her dedication to tackling national challenges since taking office.







Prime Minister’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sinthuprai commended Paetongtarn’s achievements, citing her decisive leadership during widespread flooding across several provinces and her rapid response to the tragic school bus fire incident. Her administration has introduced impactful policies, including a three-year debt suspension for farmers, visa-free entry to boost tourism, and the 10,000-baht economic revival program. Additional successes include the passage of marriage equality legislation, expanded Universal Healthcare coverage, and efforts to address statelessness among ethnic communities. Initiatives such as free HPV vaccinations demonstrate her commitment to public health and gender equity.







Jiraporn also mentioned Paetongtarn’s previous recognition by Time magazine as one of the 100 Next Most Influential People in the World in the Leaders category, affirming the Thai prime minister’s growing global presence. Domestically, the premier remains widely admired, with Suan Dusit Poll naming her Thailand’s most popular and outstanding politician.

These accolades solidify Paetongtarn’s status as a dynamic and progressive leader. Her administration continues to garner attention both at home and abroad, enhancing Thailand’s global profile while addressing the aspirations of its people. (NNT)

































