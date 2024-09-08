‘Community Health Network Expo’ at South Pattaya Pier, Bali Hai Cape on Sep 18

Join us for the 4th Community Health Network Expo in Pattaya! The event will take place on September 18, 2024, from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM at South Pattaya Pier, Bali Hai Cape.

Event Highlights:

Date & Time: September 18, 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Pattaya South Pier, Bali Hai Cape

Bring your friends and family to participate in various activities and enjoy a healthier lifestyle together. Let’s make Pattaya a better place with a focus on health and fitness!

Hashtags: #PattayaHealthCommunityNetwork #BetterPattaya














































