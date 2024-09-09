Koh Larn Port upgrade with 900-day project to boost tourism begins this year

PATTAYA, Thailand – Director-General of the Marine Department, Kritphet Chaichuay, announced the commencement of a major upgrade project for the Koh Larn port (also known as the Na-Baan Pier) in Pattaya, September 7. The project, with a budget of 285 million baht, is scheduled to start within 2024 and is expected to be completed by 2026, spanning a total of 900 days.

The upgrade will involve the demolition of the old pier, the construction of a temporary pier, and the building of a new reinforced concrete pier measuring 19.4 meters in width and 64 meters in length. Additionally, the project will include the construction of a bridge connecting the pier, a passenger terminal building, an extension to the existing roof, two concrete boat docks, and two adjustable gangways.



Koh Larn, a key tourist destination, attracts approximately 5 to 6 million visitors annually. The island can only be accessed by boat from Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya to Na-Baan Pier, located on the northeastern side of Koh Larn. This pier, which has been in use since 1968, is the island’s primary entry point and was originally built by local residents to connect the island with the mainland. However, the pier has become outdated, with a narrow width of just 7 meters and a lack of safety barriers, making it unsafe and overcrowded.

Currently, the pier is in a dilapidated state, with significant wear and tear, and the high volume of users exacerbates the issues of convenience and safety. The Tourist Development Authority (TDA) commissioned a design study for the pier’s upgrade, which was completed in 2015. Following this, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report was prepared and approved by the Marine Department at the end of 2022.







Once the upgrade is completed, the new pier will significantly enhance the standard of the port, making it safer and more convenient for both locals and tourists. This improvement aims to boost the efficiency of maritime transport, accommodate future increases in visitor numbers, and support sustainable tourism development in Pattaya. (TNA)



















































