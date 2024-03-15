‘16th World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony’ at temples in Ayutthaya this weekend

The 16th World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony will be held on 16-17 March 2014 in the ancient capital of Ayutthaya, about an hour’s drive north of Bangkok. Multiple events are scheduled at Wat Langkha Khao, while the sacred Wai Kru ceremony will take place at Wat Mahathat, with the temple’s ruins serving as a dramatic backdrop.

The much-anticipated event is returning after four years of hiatus. Its previous edition in 2019 attracted a record number of participants to Ayutthaya, with more than 1,500 Muay Thai boxers from 70 countries.







Muay Thai boxers make it a tradition to participate in the annual World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony in Ayutthaya at least once in their lifetime. They come from around the world to express their gratitude to masters and trainers in the time-honoured ritual while celebrating the aged-old martial art of Muay Thai.

Programme: 16th World Wai Khru Muay Thai Ceremony

Saturday, 16 March 2024 (16.00-21.00 Hrs.)

16.00 Hrs.

Showcases and training of Muay Thai Boran or ancient Thai boxing styles from various parts of Thailand, including Muay Chaiya, Muay Korat, Muay Thai Sao, and Muay Lop Buri.







Booths of Muay Thai camps offering Muay Thai training courses.

Showcases of Thai handicrafts including Yantra tattooing, Yantra writing, and Aranyik bladesmithing.

Thai martial art performances and stamina tests with the ancient Muay Thai training drills such as kicking a sack and Muay Thai exhibition.

Folk sports such as Muay Tap Chak and May Thale.

Ayutthaya’s signature dishes and desserts such as ‘Roti Sai Mai’ (cotton candy crepes), ‘Khao Kaeng Boran’ (rice served with different choices of Thai curries), and Phat Thai.







18.00 Hrs.

Contemporary cultural performances.

Sunday, 17 March 2024 (16.00-21.00 Hrs.)

16.00 Hrs.

Showcases and training of Muay Thai Boran or ancient Thai boxing styles from various parts of Thailand, including Muay Chaiya, Muay Korat, Muay Thai Sao, and Muay Lop Buri.

Booths of Muay Thai camps offering Muay Thai training courses.

Showcases of Thai handicrafts including Yantra tattooing, Yantra writing, and Aranyik bladesmithing.







Thai martial art performances and stamina tests with the ancient Muay Thai training drills such as kicking a sack and Muay Thai exhibition.

Folk sports such as Muay Tap Chak and May Thale.

Ayutthaya’s signature dishes and desserts such as ‘Roti Sai Mai’ (cotton candy crepes), ‘Khao Kaeng Boran’ (rice served with different choices of Thai curries), and Phat Thai.

17.00 Hrs.

The procession of Muay Thai masters and boxers entering the ceremony venue.

18.00 Hrs.

Arrival of the Chairperson of the ceremony.

The ceremony of blessing and wearing the auspicious headband.

The much-anticipated Wai Kru Muay Thai dance







19.30 Hrs.

Welcome reception

20.00 Hrs.

Welcome speech

20.30 Hrs.

Thai art and cultural performances

21.00 Hrs.

End of the ceremony (TAT)































