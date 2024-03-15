Pattaya Music Festival goes to Jomtien Beach with traffic closure this weekend

PATTAYA, Thailand – This Friday and Saturday, traffic will be closed on the beach side of Jomtien Beach in the evening to accommodate the Pattaya Music Festival 2024 event. Both sides of the road will be designated as no-parking zones to facilitate the convenience of attendees.

Friday, March 15: Youth Ready for Pattaya Music Festival 2024 at Jomtien Beach

This Friday promises excitement for the youth as Pattaya Music Festival 2024 kicks off at Jomtien Beach. Starting with a sound check from 5 PM to 7 PM, attendees can enjoy performances by the award-winning Pattaya City 11 School band. Following that, from 7 PM to 11 PM, the concert will feature NUM KALA, BIG ASS, Taitosmith, and YoungOhm.







Saturday, March 16: More Thrills Await at Pattaya Music Festival 2024

Saturday guarantees more excitement as the Pattaya Music Festival continues at Jomtien Beach. From 5 PM to 7 PM, the sound check will be followed by a performance by the young talents of Cat Water, a local Pattaya music band. Later, from 7 PM to 11 PM, attendees can enjoy concerts by YourMOOD, Paradox, Cocktail, and Bodyslam.

The shuttle services will be available from two free pickup points:

Lotus South Pattaya – Jomtien Beach Road – Event area Pattaya City No. 7 School and Wat Boonkanchanaram – Soi Wat Bun Kanchanaram – Event area

Don’t miss out on the fun! For more information, contact the Tourism Promotion Department, Tourism and Sports Office at 038 253100 ext. 4115 or the Pattaya Contact Center 1337, available 24 hours a day.











































