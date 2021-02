North Pattaya residents sprayed disinfectant and brought face masks to neighbors living off of main roads.

Chumsak Sapapat, leader of the Rung Reung Community, led volunteers and Surveillance and Rapid Response Team members to the nooks and crannies of their community to screen residents for fevers and clean the area of any potential coronavirus.

Had they found anyone with suspected Covid-19 symptoms, residents would have been sent to hospitals.