Oasis Beats Vol.3 at Avani Pattaya Resort 28 February 2026.

Get ready to soak up the rhythm as Oasis Beats Vol.3 Pool Party takes over the poolside at Avani Pattaya Resort for an afternoon filled with music, movement, and tropical flair.

Designed for those who love great beats and memorable moments, Oasis Beats brings together uplifting music and a laid-back resort atmosphere.

Expect sun soaked vibes, lively performances, and a colourful crowd coming together for an effortless pool party experience in the heart of Pattaya.

What to expect

• Live DJ sets by Jerome G and Wesley Hypes

• Live percussion performances adding extra energy to the sound

• Continuous poolside entertainment in a chic tropical setting

Slip into your swimwear, gather your friends, and enjoy the weekend surrounded by rhythm and easy going fun. With cool drinks, feel good beats, and a vibrant crowd, Oasis Beats Pool Party sets the scene for an afternoon well spent.

Event Information:

Date: 28 February 2026

Price: Starting from THB 550++ per person

Venue: Avani Pattaya Resort – Poolside

For bookings, please email at [email protected] or call +66 38 412 120 or visit https://www.avanihotels.com/en/pattaya/offers

Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/qz87fMsa4GCURkkz9



































