Pattaya volunteers cook for desperate locals

Hungry citizens affected by the unrelenting third coronavirus wave received a welcome gift earlier this month when local volunteers and government officials treated them to a hot meal.

Mayoral secretary Pasakorn Yoo Somboon and former Pattaya city councilor Banjong Banthoonprayuk opened a mobile kitchen on June 8 to hand out freshly cooked food at Wat Thamsamakee in South Pattaya.







In all, 550 sets of hot food were distributed, including several Thai curries, fried eggs, chicken and sausages. The budget for food was privately donated by Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and several other kind-hearted people.

Free haircuts were also offered to help people shoulder some of their costs, not by the cooks but by voluntary barbers of course.











































