Pattaya judges hand out food packages to the needy

With the coronavirus pandemic still rampant, most of the businesses are shut and unemployment is on a massive scale. For the foreseeable future people who lost their jobs have no chance to earn money to support their families with daily necessities most especially food.

Groups and associations are still relentlessly going into the poor communities in Pattaya on a daily basis to distribute food and necessities to the suffering populace.







Pattaya Provincial Court judges and staff led by Chief Judge Chainarong Mongkolsawad and Chief of the Pattaya Arbitration Court Pairoj Prawatlertudom visited the Soi Khopai community on June 17 where they distributed 100 sets of survival bags to the needy.

Wirat Joyjinda, head of the Soi Khopai community and residents welcomed the benefactors with heartfelt gratitude as they assisted and ensured that the distribution was handled in an orderly manner.

Each bag contained rice, dried foods, water, basic medicine, face masks and sanitization gel.

The chief judge said that that this generous act was in keeping with the project to give relief to the needy during these extremely difficult times and also to honor Her Majesty the Queen on the occasion of her birthday on June 3.























