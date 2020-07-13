Pattaya Sports Club donates food in Huay Yai on Charity Chair’s birthday

The Pattaya Sports Club donated 200 food bags to Huay Yai residents in celebration of Noi Emmerson’s birthday.

The third time the PSC has made this gesture, the food packs were filled with rice, fish sauce, eggs, sardines and noodles.

PSC Charity Chair Noi Emmerson, helped by a number of friends who packaged and delivered the bags, dispersed the charity donation at the Krua Sakthong Restaurant on June 22, made possible by a 25,000 baht donation from the PSC.

Pattaya Sports Club expresses their appreciation for the support from Huai Yai Municipality who assisted on this day.

Clearly at this time there are lots of deserving cases and PSC assists many.











