Pattaya Sports Club donates food in Huay Yai on Charity Chair’s birthday

By Nigel Cannon
0
228
The Pattaya Sports Club donated 200 food bags to Huay Yai residents in celebration of Noi Emmerson’s birthday.
The Pattaya Sports Club donated 200 food bags to Huay Yai residents in celebration of Noi Emmerson’s birthday.

The Pattaya Sports Club donated 200 food bags to Huay Yai residents in celebration of Noi Emmerson’s birthday.

Please Support Pattaya Mail



The third time the PSC has made this gesture, the food packs were filled with rice, fish sauce, eggs, sardines and noodles.

Anyone who needed help was eligible to pick up food.
Anyone who needed help was eligible to pick up food.

PSC Charity Chair Noi Emmerson, helped by a number of friends who packaged and delivered the bags, dispersed the charity donation at the Krua Sakthong Restaurant on June 22, made possible by a 25,000 baht donation from the PSC.

Pattaya Sports Club expresses their appreciation for the support from Huai Yai Municipality who assisted on this day.

Clearly at this time there are lots of deserving cases and PSC assists many.

Warning - hard work ahead as all the bags need to be filled. But it is a labor of love to help those who need it most.
Warning – hard work ahead as all the bags need to be filled. But it is a labor of love to help those who need it most.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR