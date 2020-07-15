41st Bangkok International Motor Show Opens July 15

BANGKOK – Thailand’s first motor show in the COVID-19 crisis will open on Wednesday July 15, after being postponed twice since March.

The 41st Bangkok International Motor Show is organized under the theme “Inspiration Unlocks the Future.”







Prachin Eamlumnow, chief executive of organizer of the event, Grand Prix International, told members of the press on Tuesday that 27 manufacturers were prepared to showcase their products from July 15-26 at Mueang Thong Thani convention center.

It would be the first full-scale motor show since the pandemic, he said.

But hygiene and health measures would be strictly followed at the event even though Thailand had had no locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 for about seven weeks, said Prachin.

The organizers expected at least 30,000 units to be sold during the motor show, he added.

Crowd limit and control will be enforced. Visitors are required to scan a QR code when entering and leaving each booth. They will also have to wear masks or face shields during the show. (TNA)



