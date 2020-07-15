Thailand informs foreign embassies regarding mandatory quarantine

Thailand has reported no locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases for 50 days, while seven new imported cases were reported on Tuesday.

Spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Center (CCSA) Dr. Taweesilp Wissanuyotin said one of the seven new cases was a Thai citizen returning from the US and the rest were from Egypt.







They had all been placed under quarantine at government-sponsored centre. These new cases had brought the number of coronavirus cases in state quarantine facilities to 290, the spokesman said.

The COVID-19 patients in Thailand accumulated to 3,227 with 78 active cases in hospitals, Dr. Taweesilp said.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry has informed all foreign embassies about diplomatic protocols regarding exemption from mandatory quarantine for foreign diplomats and their families.

The notice was issued after a 43-year-old Egyptian soldier and a daughter of a Sudanese diplomat were tested positive for COVID-19 and have potentially spread the virus in Thailand.

The soldier, while in transit in Rayong province, visited shopping malls and other places in violations of the conditions for Thailand entry. The nine-year-old Sudanese girl was exempted from the quarantine and has stayed at a condominium in central Bangkok.

Medical teams were sent to the condominium building and the shopping malls to provide virus testing to residents and mall-goers.







According to the CCSA, about 2,000 people were in the shopping malls at the same time as the infected soldiers who also appeared in CCTV images without face masks. But nine staffers have been identified as high-risk.

At the hotel where the crew from an Egyptian military airplane stayed, there are also nine workers being quarantined because they were in close contact with the coronavirus-infected soldier. (TNA)





