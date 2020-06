Pattaya deputy mayors Banlue Kullvanij and Manot Nongyai, together with a group of citizens, drove around on motorbikes with sidecars to the upper and lower Nongyai communities recently where they went from door to door distributing a total of 200 bags of rice, dried food and eggs to the residents. The people in these communities have been hit hard by the effects of the coronavirus economic crash and were very happy to receive aid from the benevolent city fathers.