Pattaya enhances public amenities with new state-of-the-art Toilet Buses

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is tackling the shortage of public restrooms by acquiring six new mobile units, with the arrival of the first three on April 15. Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai highlighted the pressing need for better restroom facilities in the city, citing the current availability of only three aging units that are insufficient for Pattaya’s demands, saying, “These new units aim to address this gap, providing more suitable amenities for locals and tourists alike.”







The Toilet Buses, tailored for events and tourist hotspots, will promote tourism and boost the local economy. They’re designed to fit into limited-space venues effectively, ensuring convenience for users. Moreover, the new units will prioritize accessibility, with features tailored for the elderly and people with disabilities.









Three units have been received, with plans to deploy them strategically, including locations near Walking Street and Pattaya Central Beach. Each unit will offer separate facilities for men and women, with additional rooms equipped for those with special needs. Funded by the Pattaya City Council, the project exceeds 30 million baht, with the remaining units expected to arrive in May 2024.





































