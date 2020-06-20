Jungle dwellers in Thailand take part in forest conservation programme

The jungle tribe of Mani joins force with park rangers in a forest conservation programme of Thailand’s southern Songkhla province.







Ton Nga Chang Wildlife Sanctuary rangers have initiated the programme drawing the indigenous ethnic of Mani who have lived and roamed the jungle in Songkhla for generations.

Two clans of 18 Mani people in the area have been given citizenship and a Thai surname, Sriboriphat.

The hunting and gathering tribe will inform rangers of any illegal logging or hunting they encounter. Conservationists will provide tree saplings for the Mani to plant in the forest.

A young Mani said protecting the forest meant protecting their lives and livelihood.

There are different indigenous ethnics living in the rain forests of southern Thailand. (TNA)











