An Ubon Ratchathani motorcyclist died after he rear-ended a Plutaluang government worker’s car while not wearing a helmet.







Sayan Puksaphan, 27, died of a broken skull at the scene of the June 18 crash on Sukhumvit Road outside Bumrungsitsuksa School.

Amata Kaikruan, a secretary to the Plutaluang Subdistrict chief administrator, said Sayan’s Honda Brio hit the rear of his Honda Brio at high speed. The car suffered only minor damage.