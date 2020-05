Pattaya City continued to distribute food to people who lost their jobs and income cause by the coronavirus pandemic.







City hall announced that they have extended the food donations until May 15. Distributions will be held at 4 p.m. every day except Saturday and Sunday.

Those who wish to donate cash and food can do so through the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Naklua. For more information call 038 222474, 038 253261 and Pattaya Contact Center 1337, 24-hours a day.