Outlaws MC donate 1000 survival bags to people affected by the coronavirus crisis

Siripatsorn Singtha, with Outlaws Thailand MC leaders Thomas, Danno and Tom, distributed 1000 survival bags to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The bags contained rice, drinking water, canned fish, and instant noodles.







Their objectives were to share, cheer up, and help people reduce the cost of living to better take care of their families. City officials helped keep order at the charity event by checking temperatures and ensuring people washed their hands and maintained physical distancing.











