Thailand’s border crossing disinfection on cargo trucks to prevent COVID-19 spread

SA KAEO – Officials at Ban Klong Luk border crossing are spraying disinfectants over every cargo truck entering the country from Cambodia, to prevent the possibility that the coronavirus may be carried in the cargo or by the drivers.







Customs officials and livestock officials at Ban Klong Luk border crossing in Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo, have set up a checkpoint where all cargo trucks passing through from Cambodia must be sprayed with disinfectant.

The border crossing generally sees 300-400 incoming cargo trucks from Cambodia every day. The disinfectant spraying measure has been implemented with good results over about a month, to prevent possible contamination of the cargo by the coronavirus, or by the drivers themselves.

Mr Yuthana Sophee, a senior veterinarian at Sa Kaeo Animal Quarantine Center said today the disinfectant used has been certified for its effectiveness in killing off viruses that cause COVID-19, Ebola, and SARS. They are also using a hydrogen peroxide plus coconut oil solution to disinfect the interior of the trucks’ cabins.(NNT)











