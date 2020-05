Forty Chinese organizations operating in Pattaya under the China Tourist Service Center banner joined hands to help the people who have become unemployed or are affected economically by the Covid-19 pandemic. They set up stalls at Pattaya City Hall on May 15, where they distributed 500 sets food, instant noodles and water to the needy populace. The generous business organization will continue to hand out food at city hall until May 31, 2020. (PCPR)