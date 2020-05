The Nongprue municipality social welfare division in cooperation with volunteers from Chonburi Area 2 Revenue Office, Sriracha, led by Watcharee Eakeuakullapa, Revenue Technical Officer, Senior Professional Level, and her team handed out 300 relief bags containing necessary amenities, dried food and eggs to the disabled, senior citizens and poor people in Nongprue Municipality. The charitable act was held on May 20 at the Nongprue Municipality health garden.