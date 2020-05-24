Wat Khao Mai Kaew temple distributes food to the unemployed

The chief abbot of Khao Mai Kaew temple Phra Khru Sunthornratanapirom together with leaders of the community set up food distribution stalls for people who have been severely affected by the coronavirus economic crisis.







The temple receives donations of food and water from those who can give and passes the necessities on to the people in dire need. The abbot said that the temple will continue to give out food and water every Saturday and Sunday until the COVID-19 crisis is over and people can earn a living again.











