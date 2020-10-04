‘Naughty nurses’ on duty at Honey Bar, Soi Yamato Pattaya

Pattaya bar mongers feeling a bit under the weather can check in to Honey Bar on Soi Yamato for an exam by its band of “naughty nurses”.







The beer bar, looking for a way to spark business during the coronavirus recession, has lifted a page out of the classic go-go bar playbook by dressing up their mature matrons in nurses’ getups.









Those in need of beer goggles can enjoy bottled beer for 50 baht or less.

The campy campaign has been met with good reviews, said hostess Nanny, saying she earned more tips since the dress-up party began.











