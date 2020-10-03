Five passengers narrowly escape taxi inferno

By Pattaya Mail
Within seconds the taxi was engulfed in flames.

A taxi driver and his five passengers narrowly escaped injury after their car burst into flames in Samut Prakanon the highway connecting to Suvarnabhumni International Airport and Pattaya.


Cabbie Wanlop Teekoknoi, 55, said he had just repaired his natural gas-powered taxi and was taking five people about two kilometers from Hua Chiew University to Luang Pho To Temple Oct. 1 when he smelled something burning. He pulled over and got everyone out of the cab.

Flames immediately sprouted from under the hood and spread to consume the entire vehicle. No one was injured.

Fire fighters rushed to put out the burning inferno.

 

Wanlop Teekoknoi was still in shock after what had happened, but was most relieved that all his passengers escaped certain death had they got trapped in the car.




Thick black smoke fills the air as the fire was extinguished leaving a mash of melted steel and rubber that was once a cab.


