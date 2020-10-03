Five passengers narrowly escape taxi inferno

A taxi driver and his five passengers narrowly escaped injury after their car burst into flames in Samut Prakanon the highway connecting to Suvarnabhumni International Airport and Pattaya.







Cabbie Wanlop Teekoknoi, 55, said he had just repaired his natural gas-powered taxi and was taking five people about two kilometers from Hua Chiew University to Luang Pho To Temple Oct. 1 when he smelled something burning. He pulled over and got everyone out of the cab.



Flames immediately sprouted from under the hood and spread to consume the entire vehicle. No one was injured.



















