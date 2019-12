Reiner Calmund together with Andrea Bröhl and Hubert Grevenkamp paid a visit to the Drop-In Centre of the Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand) recently to observe the activities of the children studying there and to give them moral support. They were welcomed by Radchada Chomjinda, the Director of HHNFT. During their visit they watched a performance put on by the children and joined them in a most enjoyable lunch.