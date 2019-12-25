Holiday travelers warned to arrive 3 hours early to airport

Holiday travelers are advised to arrive at five international airports three hours before their flight’s scheduled departure time during the New Year festival as about 600,000 passengers are expected to pack the airport daily.

Extra hours will allow air passengers to have plenty of time for the screening process in line with instructions from the International Civil Aviation Organization, said Pol Maj-General Weerapol Charoensiri, Commander of Immigration Division 2.

At Suvarnabhumi Airport alone, from Dec 15-31, there will be 14,530 inbound and outbound flights, higher than 13,860 flights last year. The number of passengers is projected about 160,000 passengers per day.

Immigration checkpoints will intensify crime fighting and facilitate security clearance during Christmas and New Year holidays at five international airports – Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai from Dec 20 to Jan 6, 2020.

The immigration staff will be deployed at all counters to ease passenger congestion and the immigration offices will work with the airport agency and airlines to assist travelers to go through the immigration process as quickly as possible.