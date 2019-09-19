eforea spa at Hilton Pattaya won two World Luxury Spa Awards

Rudolf Troestler, GM of Hilton Pattaya and Sakulrat Jintaseranee spa manager proudly display the two prestigious awards that were won by eforea spa at Hilton Pattaya at the 2019 World Luxury Spa Awards. The eforea spa was the Global Winner of Luxury Urban Escape and Asia Winner of Luxury Emerging Spa.
