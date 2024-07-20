YWCA teaches Pattaya students self-respect, abuse protection and rights

PATTAYA, Thailand – The YWCA Bangkok-Pattaya Center conducted its “Love Yourself, Love Others, Love the Earth” project at Wat Weluwanaram School and Ban Na Wang School in Takhian Tia Sub-district on July 19. This initiative aimed to educate and develop students’ understanding of self-respect, self-protection against sexual abuse, awareness of their own and others’ rights, self-love, love for others, and the preservation of the natural environment.







Mrs Nittaya Patimasongkroh, Chairperson of the YWCA Bangkok-Pattaya Center, emphasized the project’s goals, stating, “The ‘Love Yourself, Love Others, Love the Earth’ project is designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills to protect themselves from sexual abuse, respect their own rights without infringing on others’ rights, love and help others, and protect the environment. The curriculum includes key lessons such as ‘What I Can Do When I Feel I Might Be Abused’ and ‘Learning to Survive in Emergency Situations.'”









Each year, the YWCA organizes activities for students in grades 4-6 at various schools in different provinces, reaching over 500 participants annually. This year’s project at Wat Weluwanaram School and Ban Na Wang School is part of the organization’s on-going efforts to foster a safer and more compassionate community, while also promoting environmental stewardship among young students.



































