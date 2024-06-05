Meditation Instructor Course at Willpower Institute Foundation

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Willpower Institute is offering a FREE 6-month English meditation course, Meditation Instructor Course (MIC), based on the teachings of Somdet Phra Nyanavajirodom Phra Ajarn Luang Phor Viriyang Sirintharo, the renowned meditation master and the late founder of the Willpower Institute Foundation.

Meditation Instructor Course is highly suitable for those interested in meditation, as it not only provides guidance for oneself, but also prepares one to teach others. It is a simple course that everyone can study, whether they have previously practiced meditation or have never practiced at all. Participants will gain a clear and profound understanding of meditation.









Participants will receive both a classroom lecture on the principles of meditation and a practical training. 6-Month Course in English FREE. June-November 2024. Every Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Eligibility: Foreigners with no age limit but young children must be accompanied by adults.

Locations:

BANGKOK: Wat Dhammamongkol, Sukhumvit 101

PATTAYA: Willpower Inst. Branch 57, Pattaya

HUAHIN: Wat Khao Tao, Nong Kae

REGISTRATION LINK:



Line @willpower.fls

Facebook.com/willpower.fls

https://s.id/MICregister

Email: [email protected]





































