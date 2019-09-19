Weekes does the double

PSC Golf from the Growling Swan Golf Society

Monday, Sept. 9, Pattavia – Stableford

1st Rod Weekes (18) 40pts

2nd Dick Braimbridge (34) 34pts

3rd Wan Mukmal (23) 34pts

Near Pins: Gordon Clegg, Wan Mukmal, Patrick Poussier.

Long Putts: Gordon Clegg, Mashi Kaneta.

Monday saw fourteen golfers take the trip to Pattavia Golf Club. This is one of the courses that we try to play monthly and is a favorite with all.

Fourteen golfers gave us the one flight at Pattavia Golf Club, with three podium places and all novelties up for grabs. We went from the white tees and conditions were good.

Rod Weekes turned on the after-burners today and his 40 points were enough to give him the nod over the rest of the field. Second and third went to the countback, both golfers had 34 points and as a coincidence both played in the same group, traveled in the same car to the golf, and ate breakfast at the same table! Anyway Dick won that countback from Wan, thus filling the podium.

Thursday, Sept. 12, Burapha – Stableford

1st Rod Weekes (18) 40pts

2nd JJ Harney (15) 35pts

3rd Jerry Dobbs (24) 34pts

Near Pins: Stu Rifkin, Stu Rifkin, JJ Harney.

Long Putts: Alex Field, Mashi Kaneta.

Well it was off to Burapha – a very good course in the scheme of things. Conditions were good and the layout was in great shape.

Nine players gave us one flight and we played from the white tees again.

Fresh off his victory on Monday, Rod Weekes was at it again and took the win with another solid round of 40 points. Second went to JJ Harney, this being the first time in a while for him to climb the podium, and coming in third (even though we were only paying two places) was Jerry Dobbs.