Cox gets the medal

PSC Golf from The Bunker Boys

Monday, Sept. 9, Pattana B & C – Stableford

1st Robby Watts (7) 34pts

2nd Geoff Parker (17) 34pts

3rd Raleigh Gosney (19) 32pts

Every time we play it seems to be blowing a gale at the moment, as it was again today, making accuracy difficult. By now, having played here regularly, people are starting to get a handle on the B1 opening hole with nobody in the water today.

With three birdies and two missing by a whisper, winner Robby Watts was still only able to amass a score of thirty-four, low by his standards. Geoff Parker also had thirty-four points but was beaten into second on countback. Geoff got revenge over his playing partner Raleigh Gosney by overtaking him on the last hole, Raleigh came third with thirty-two.

Near pins went to Raleigh, Jimmy Carr, and Robby Watts.

Wednesday, Sept. 11, Green Valley – Medal

1st Geoff Cox (15) net 69

2nd Daryl Vernon (21) net 71

3rd Steve Durey (20) net 73

The first medal round of the month was played at the Green Valley on a bright sunny day but again with the wind blowing strongly.

The winner with a score of net sixty-nine was Geoff Cox, who had a couple of slip-ups but overall put together a quality round. Not too much different was Daryl Vernon who took second. Daryl had a ‘10’ on the first but bounced straight back with a birdie on the second. Steve Durey had a solid round and finished third with seventy-three.

Near pins went to Jimmy Carr, Geoff Cox, and Michael Brett.

Friday, Sept. 13, Khao Kheow A & C – Stableford

1st Stuart Brown (7) 37pts

2nd Steve Durey (20) 34pts

3rd Tony Robbins (19) 33pts

The last game of the week was played at the Khao Kheow course on the A & C nines in fine warm conditions. As always the course was in good condition and with a slight breeze blowing everything was in place for some good scoring.

As it turned out only Stuart Brown managed to return a good score of thirty-seven to take first place, despite missing a putt from about six inches. Steve Durey took second place with thirty-four and Tony Robbins rounded out the scoring with thirty-three.

Geoff Parker got a near pin and Stuart Brown two.