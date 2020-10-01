Construction underway on “Ramada Mira North Pattaya”

Habitat Group, led by CEO Chanin Vanijwongse and COO Sasivimol Sutthibut, held a ground breaking ceremony for their luxury low-rise resort-style condominium, Ramada Mira North Pattaya. With sales currently at more than 60%, EIA approved and construction underway, the condominium is expected to be completed in Q4/2022.







Ramada Mira North Pattaya is Habitat Group’s seventh property-for-investment development. The company has more than seven years experience in developing and managing seven luxury resorts and villa projects and have been recognised with 39 international awards. The unique investment proposition is a 30-year period of return on investment with 6% guaranteed return for the first three years, after which returns are shared between investors (70%) and developer (30%). And as part of the lifestyle appeal, buyers can use their units for up to 14 days each year.

Ramada Mira North Pattaya is a two-building, eight-storey low-rise luxury resort-style condominium comprising 330 units. Located on three rai of land in North Pattaya, Ramada Mira North Pattaya is only 1.4 kilometres from Wongamart Beach, just 500 metres from Terminal 21 Pattaya and nearby the Pattaya Monorail’s upcoming 9-kilometer Green Line. The development offers units starting from just THB 3.99 million. The completed development will be managed by the world’s largest 5-star hotel management group, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts.









On Saturday 3rd October, Habitat Group is hosting a one-day, special sales event, ‘Ramada Celebrating Deal’, at which there are three special deals available for buyers: 6% guaranteed return on investment for the first three years, discounts up to THB 400,000, and a chance to win up to two-baht of gold bar.

The event runs from 10am to 6pm and is a must attend event for investors!

Those interested to see the show units can schedule a visit to the Ramada Mira North Pattaya Sales Gallery on Pattaya Sai 3 Road, via telephone 061-840-0006.











