Sel and Sasicha win Haven Consultants Monthly Medal

PSC Golf from Billabong

Wednesday, 30th Sept

Green Valley

Haven Consultants Monthly Medal

The Haven Consultants Monthly Medal Wednesday at Green Valley was proudly sponsored by CEO Brian Chapman.

With nine groups playing and an empty golf course, we got away a little early and just breezed around with no holdups. The course was in great condition and just this morning the greens were being rolled. By all accounts, yesterday they were a little slow but not today.







There were four groups of ladies all dressed splendidly in orange and white and they looked spectacular. There will certainly be photos on Facebook for sure.

Miss Yen took 3rd place with a net 74. Miss Thip took 2nd with a handicap equaling 72.

Miss Sasicha won her first Haven trophy with a net 70 and a hearty congratulations from all.

In the men’s division, there was a three-way count back for the minor placings, all on net 72. Peter LeNoury took 4th place, Vic Hester 3rd, and Steve Giles 2nd.

The winner was Sel Wegner with a net 68.









There were three twos coming from Sel Wegner, Peter Thomas and Auke.

A special thank you must go to Brian Chapman for his continued support for this event at the Billabong and for the shirts and trophy.











