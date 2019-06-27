Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya celebrates HM the Queen’s Birthday

Jari Nielsen (left), Resident Manager of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, together with staff and guests performed a candlelight ceremony to mark the auspicious occasion of HM Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana’s birthday on 3 June 2019.

