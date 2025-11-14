Authentic German Buffet & Live Music at Thai Garden Resort Pattaya

Every Saturday evening, step into the heart of Bavaria without leaving Pattaya!

Savor the true flavors of Germany – from crispy pork belly, golden schnitzel, and rich sauerbraten to sweet delights like kaiserschmarrn and warm apfelstrudel.

Enjoy a cozy, festive atmosphere with live music, cheerful service, and a wide selection of international and Thai favorites for everyone to enjoy. Perfect for friends, family, or a lively night out!



📅 Every Saturday

🕕 6:30 PM

💰 Only 599 THB per person (beverages not included)

📍 Thai Garden Resort, North Pattaya

🗺️ Find us on Google Maps

👉 Reserve your table now: [email protected]

📞 +66 38 370 614 | WhatsApp +66 84 324 1098

🎵 Raise your stein and join us for a night of Bavarian cheer in Pattaya! PROST! 🍻































