Authentic German Buffet & Live Music at Thai Garden Resort Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
Every Saturday evening, step into the heart of Bavaria without leaving Pattaya.

Savor the true flavors of Germany – from crispy pork belly, golden schnitzel, and rich sauerbraten to sweet delights like kaiserschmarrn and warm apfelstrudel.

Enjoy a cozy, festive atmosphere with live music, cheerful service, and a wide selection of international and Thai favorites for everyone to enjoy. Perfect for friends, family, or a lively night out!


📅 Every Saturday
🕕 6:30 PM
💰 Only 599 THB per person (beverages not included)
📍 Thai Garden Resort, North Pattaya
🗺️ Find us on Google Maps
👉 Reserve your table now: [email protected]
📞 +66 38 370 614 | WhatsApp +66 84 324 1098
🎵 Raise your stein and join us for a night of Bavarian cheer in Pattaya! PROST! 🍻












