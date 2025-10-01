Pan Pan Italian Food at 2 locations in Pattaya

The name Pan Pan and Italian food has been well known in Pattaya since 1976. Classic Italian kitchen specialising in pasta, meats and pizzas fired in an authentic wood oven. Pan Pan also offers an assortment of pastry, cakes and, of course, the inimitable Italian gelato.

All Prices are standard. The cost of a pizza starts at less than 200 baht (Margherita), spaghetti from 190. Main course is around 300 (250/350 baht).

TAKEAWAY AND DELIVERY SERVICE

NO OVERCHARGE

Tel: 038 237 880 & 065 570 7836

Daily Fresh Baked Homemade

Country Bread and Roman Pizza

READY AT 12 NOON




































