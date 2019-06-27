Remarkable wine dinner held at Royal Grill Room & Wine Cellar

Royal Cliff’s DeVine Wine Club members and wine lovers recently enjoyed excellent cuisine prepared by Royal Cliff’s Executive Chef Peter Held and his talented culinary team, along with premium wines from Yalumba Family Vignerons, Australia’s oldest family-owned wine company. (l-r) Philippe Guenat, CEO PMG Marine Complex, Caroline Leib, Marketing Manager of Bakri Cono Shipyards, Adam O’Neill, Executive Director of Yalumba Winery, Panga Vathanakul (centre), MD of Royal Cliff Hotels Group, Alan Riddell, Dr Iain Corness and Mr. Prem Calais, GM of Royal Cliff Hotels Group.

