Royal Cliff’s DeVine Wine Club members and wine lovers recently enjoyed excellent cuisine prepared by Royal Cliff’s Executive Chef Peter Held and his talented culinary team, along with premium wines from Yalumba Family Vignerons, Australia’s oldest family-owned wine company. (l-r) Philippe Guenat, CEO PMG Marine Complex, Caroline Leib, Marketing Manager of Bakri Cono Shipyards, Adam O’Neill, Executive Director of Yalumba Winery, Panga Vathanakul (centre), MD of Royal Cliff Hotels Group, Alan Riddell, Dr Iain Corness and Mr. Prem Calais, GM of Royal Cliff Hotels Group.
Remarkable wine dinner held at Royal Grill Room & Wine Cellar
Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya celebrates HM the Queen’s Birthday
Jari Nielsen (left), Resident Manager of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, together with staff and guests performed a candlelight ceremony to mark the...
Heart to Heart – June 27, 2019
Deeper or dump ‘er? Dear Hillary, You’ve probably heard this before, but I am just not sure of what way to jump. Getting hot and heavy...
Miles better at Emerald
PSC Golf from The Bunker Boys Monday, June 17, The Emerald – Stableford 1st Roger Miles (5) 37pts 2nd Mike Lloyd (19) 36pts 3rd Sean Murphy (20) 35pts With the course virtually...