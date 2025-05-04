A unique dining experience 30 minutes drive from Pattaya

BANCHANG, Thailand – Warng Warng Original Taiwanese Shabu is a family-owned restaurant near Phala Beach, Ban Chang, a refreshing alternative to the familiar Pattaya and Jomtien scene. Shabu was originally a Japanese hotpot of thinly sliced meat and stirred vegetables boiled in water and served with various dipping sauces. But the Taiwanese version uses less oil and is generally regarded as healthier as well as tastier.







The creator of this Taiwanese cuisine in Thailand, Al Pien from Taipei, founded the original Warng Warng tradename restaurant in Bangkok and the Ban Chang franchise is managed by Thai businessman Tony Malhotra and his wife. “We maintain the highest standards by using only best quality meats (pork, beef and chicken) brought down from Bangkok and have six hot soups which include our specialty “mala” which contains no fewer than 21 kinds of herbs,” said Tony. Apart from tomato, chicken and mushroom, there is also Japanese Suki Yaki soup with its authentic taste.”

The restaurant is currently open every day from 11.00 am to 10.00 pm and the buffet-style, hotpot meals start at 349 baht on an all-you-can-eat basis. Vegetarian options are available on request. The location is on Phala Beach Road, Ban Chang, 20 meters from the roundabout and close to the beach itself. In addition to the restaurant area, there is a private room for up to 12 people which is popular with corporate groups on specific budgets.



Ban Chang is an up and coming destination, a short drive by car from Pattaya, and increasingly popular with retirees who prefer to be out of the heat and grime of either Pattaya or Jomtien. The restaurant is near Eastern Star Golf Resort and the Garden International School. The district is in the heart of the Eastern Economic Corridor, the high-tech industrial hub, and not far from the Map Ta Phut industrial estates and a short drive to U-Tapao airport. Reservations can be made at the restaurant by phoning 061 189 6253. Email: [email protected] Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/warngwarngbanchang Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/GGwE7auNZXnozGwD9

































