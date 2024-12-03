BCCT Multi-Chamber Christmas connecting Eastern Seaboard.

BCCT with AMCHAM, AustCham, Beluthai, DanCham, GTCC, NTCC, SATCC and SweCham cordially invites you to the final of the year Multi-Chamber Connecting Eastern Seaboard. Make the most of this unique opportunity to connect, celebrate, and build valuable business relationships in a festive setting.

Immediately prior to the networking, we are pleased to offer a complimentary pre-Connecting Briefing session on “The Interaction Between the UK and Thailand: Income Tax, Inheritance Tax, and Capital Gains Tax.” Event details and booking information will be provided in a separate flyer.







Date: Friday 13th December 2024

Time: 6.30 – 9.30 pm

Venue: Avani Pattaya on Beach Road. Map

Entry: THB 1,100 for BCCT and partner chamber members. Price includes buffet food, soft drinks, beer and wine. menu

Non-members thinking of joining BCCT who wish to attend this event are very welcome and should email – [email protected]

Booking: online please click HERE or email [email protected] for booking assistance.





Payment: Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this.

Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn Bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify a receipt.

Accommodation: Avani Pattaya is offering special room rates with breakfast on Friday 13 December – Avani Garden View @THB 4,500++ (THB 5,296.50.-net) and Avani Sea View @THB 5,500++ ( THB 6,473.50.-net) per room per night. RSVP: [email protected]





Cancellation policy: Advance payment is required to confirm your registration and if payment is not made 24 hours before event, your place will be passed on to the waiting list. No walk-ins.

Cancellations received less than 24 hours (1 day) and no-shows are NOT able to receive neither a refund nor credit.

Payment is required at the time of booking. At any other time will incur a higher fee

Event policy: by registering for this event, you are providing consent for your details to be shared with our partners for this event. Event Behaviour Statement: please click here

*Special thanks to Mahanakorn Partners Group, Bangkok Hospital Pattaya & Business Class Asia







